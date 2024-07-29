Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.