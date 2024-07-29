Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

