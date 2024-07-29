NVR, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $529.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for NVR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $529.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $509.00. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $499.77 per share.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,600.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7,743.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7,633.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. NVR has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,695.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 321.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 98.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 108.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,504 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

