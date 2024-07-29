O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.