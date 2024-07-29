O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,439,000 after buying an additional 1,182,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $37.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

