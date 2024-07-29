O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 47.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $702.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

