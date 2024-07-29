O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $602,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the period. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 889.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,933,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Futu stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $81.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.