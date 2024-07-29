O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $176,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

