Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,421 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

