Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Office Properties Income Trust

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.