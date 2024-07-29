Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $62.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of OLN opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.