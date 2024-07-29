ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY24 guidance at $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.700-4.000 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OGS opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $82.06.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGS

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.