Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of ON opened at $70.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

