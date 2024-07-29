Oppenheimer Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $97.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $86.46 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,540 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

