O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $11.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $41.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,110.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,021.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,047.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

