Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

OLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

OLA opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.15.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$53,211.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$53,211.00. Also, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov bought 7,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467. Company insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

