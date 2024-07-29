Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSK opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

