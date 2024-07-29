Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oshkosh Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OSK opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
