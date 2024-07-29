Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.9 %
Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $23.32.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
