Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,587 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

