Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.5 %
Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $199.00 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
Read More
