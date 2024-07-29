Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PTTTS opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About Palmetto Real Estate Trust

Palmetto Real Estate Trust has been organized as a qualified real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code and the applicable state laws. The primary business of the Trust is the ownership, development and rental of various properties throughout South Carolina. A substantial percentage of revenue is derived from tenants in one shopping center.

