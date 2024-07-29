Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PTTTS opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
