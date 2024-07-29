Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

