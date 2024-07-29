Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
