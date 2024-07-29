Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSN opened at $76.52 on Monday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

