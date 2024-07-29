PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $700.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.05) and last traded at GBX 687.99 ($8.90), with a volume of 22235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.90).

PayPoint Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £500.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,599.99, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

