PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 9,848 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 466,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $49,041,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $155.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -323.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

