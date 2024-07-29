PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 32,693 Crane (NYSE:CR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

CR opened at $158.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

