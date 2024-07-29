PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,792 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

