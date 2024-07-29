PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 582,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $317.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.