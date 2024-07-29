PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Cinemark Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CNK opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

