PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

