PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 17,334 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.53. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

