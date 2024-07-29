PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

PSA opened at $300.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $314.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.42.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

