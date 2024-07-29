PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

