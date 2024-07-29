Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.3 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at C$139.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.00. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of C$134.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$232.25.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.