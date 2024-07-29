Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Position Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.