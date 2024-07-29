PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 190,648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

