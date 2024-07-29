Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $1.46-1.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

PDM opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

