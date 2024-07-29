Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $41.63 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.