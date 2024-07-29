PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Position Reduced by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PJT Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PJT opened at $126.38 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $128.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.