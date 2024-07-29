Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$413.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
About Plaza Retail REIT
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
