Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PLYM opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

