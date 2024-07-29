Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

