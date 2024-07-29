Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

PGEN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $367,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Precigen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

