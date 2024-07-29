Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Precision Drilling worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,649,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 711,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 159,871 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.44 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.