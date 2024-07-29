Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMZ. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
