Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip 26.11% 11.04% 7.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proficient Auto Logistics and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $782.52 million 12.94 $216.80 million $1.67 55.23

MakeMyTrip has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

