ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 369.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $964.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

