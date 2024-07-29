ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kyndryl by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KD

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.