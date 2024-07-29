Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

PB opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

