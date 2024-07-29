Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PB opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

